Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton pumping their NFTs is beyond cringe

Jimmy Fallon has never exactly been a trendsetter. But a Monday episode of The Tonight Show makes clear just how disconnected from reality the celebrity host truly is.

In a clip shared by the official Tonight Show Twitter account, Fallon and his guest Paris Hilton awkwardly show off the cartoon apes associated with their Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible tokens. It’s beyond cringe, and the audience’s scattered applause feels like an act of kindness.

“We’re part of the same community,” he says to an affectless Hilton. “We’re both Apes.”

And indeed, Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon are both part of the same community: that of extremely wealth. Fallon’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, and Hilton’s is around $300 million.

By showing off their Bored Ape NFTs on national television, the two celebrities were essentially pumping their crypto assets under the guise of “community.”

The transparent shilling wasn’t received well.

The public’s general skepticism didn’t stop Fallon from tweeting the cryptocurrency in-group hashtag #WAGMI, which stands for “we are going to make it” or “we’re all gonna make it.”

And when it comes to riches, of course, Fallon already made it. Self-awareness, unfortunately for the host, still can’t be bought on the blockchain.