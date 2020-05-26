Jimmy Fallon apologizes for blackface ‘SNL’ sketch: ‘There is no excuse for this’

Jimmy Fallon has publicly responded to an online controversy that erupted after a two-decades-old Saturday Night Live sketch surfaced on Twitter that showed him performing in blackface. “There is no excuse for this,” the current host of The Tonight Show wrote in his own Twitter statement. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Originally aired in 2000, the offending sketch features Fallon playing fellow SNL veteran Chris Rock, who appears alongside Darrell Hammond as then-Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Regis Philbin. Emerging to audible gasps from the audience, Fallon-as-Rock proceeds to make uncomfortable jokes like, “I’ve seen Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and guess what? Not a lot of black folks on the show. … Know why? ‘Cause black folks don’t like to answer questions!”

The SNL clip was resurfaced by a Twitter account that features the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty, as well as a note that references Megyn Kelly’s high-profile departure from NBC in 2018 after making widely-condemned comments about blackface on the now-defunct Megyn Kelly Today. “NBC fired Megan Kelly for mentioning blackface,” the note reads. “Jimmy Fallon performed on NBC in blackface.”

Reaction to the video was swift, and split between those who condemned Fallon outright and those who took the age of the sketch into account.

Y’all whack. How long ago was this? Was this snl? No one can be famous anymore bc we’ve all done something the society of 20years from now doesn’t like🙄🙄 can we stop with trying to cancel people on their ost and focus on the present? — Nancy (@NancyLovesMJ) May 26, 2020

20 years ago. Lots of people did stuff like that. It’s totally racist but he’s no longer doing it and he’s just a dorky talk show host who does impressions. Get over it. Attack an actually problematic person. — Sam Ibrahim (@Samstrosity) May 26, 2020

The latter tweet revived another blackface-related controversy that erupted earlier this month over Ben Stiller’s 2008 Hollywood satire Tropic Thunder, which features Robert Downey Jr. as a movie star so committed to Method acting that he has a “pigmentation alteration” procedure to play an African-American character in a Vietnam War film.

The Iron Man star received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his over-the-top performance and defended the film in a January appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Ninety percent of my black friends were like, ‘Dude, that was great,’” he remarked on the podcast, adding: “It’s an interesting and necessary meditation on where is the pendulum? … You know, there’s a morality clause here on this planet and it’s a big price to pay and I think having a moral psychology is job one. Sometimes, you just gotta go, ‘Yeah, I [f*****] up.’ Again, not in my defense, but Tropic Thunder was about how wrong that is.”

Also another piece of twitter discourse I’m screaming at right now: “Ya I know Jimmy Fallon did blackface but so did Jimmy Kimmel and Robert Downey Jr and etc etc.” Yes! All bad! Don’t do blackface! — Kelz💥 queer as in fuck you (@goththeyfriend) May 26, 2020