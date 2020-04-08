Jimmy Fallon opens show with a somber tone while honoring ‘SNL’ music producer who died of coronavirus

Jimmy Fallon opened up The Tonight Show with a somber tone Tuesday, following the death of Grammy-winning record producer and Saturday Night Live veteran music producer Hal Willner, who died at the age of 64 due to the coronavirus.

“Guys, today is Tuesday, and we’re getting there,” said Fallon. He continued, “This is a day-by-day thing, and I think at this point, everyone either knows someone who knows someone who has COVID-19, knows someone who has had it and beat it, or knows someone who’s had it and passed away. Sadly for me, today was my first passing.”

“Our good friend Hal Willner from Saturday Night Live is a music producer, genius, creative genius. I loved him so much. Everyone loved him. Every cast member loved him. And we will miss him so much,” shared Fallon.

Just as Fallon stated, Willner was beloved by many. On Tuesday, many celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief and pay their respects.

Hal Willner Dead: ‘SNL’ Music Mainstay, Record Producer Had COVID-19 – Variety. – so sad. Some people are such a gift to the world. They just put good stuff out there and make our lives better. https://t.co/W07Y1efJgi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 7, 2020

Absolutely devastated to get this news about my weird and lovely pal, Hal. We are heartbroken. Love, love, love to Sheila and Arlohttps://t.co/p2cf9CRIrP — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 7, 2020

Hal was a part of so much of the music and pop culture comedy we have all enjoyed for years. He was kind and extremely cool. So sorry to hear this. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/UdecryPuEx — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) April 7, 2020

My friend Hal passed away due to the coronavirus. He was a mad genius. He loved everything weird. He always made me feel good in an environment where it was sometimes hard to feel good about yourself. I really love him. I love you Hal. https://t.co/y1ocQIKo6Q — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) April 7, 2020

Fallon, who was a cast member on SNL for six years, ended by saying, “My thoughts go to his family, and Sheila and Arlo. And, everyone, just take care of each other, and stay safe, and we’re going to get through this, you know, together. Let’s talk and help each other out whenever we can.”

While Willner’s official cause of death had yet to be announced as of Tuesday night, earlier in the day, sources confirmed that Willner died due to coronavirus complications, just one day after his 64th birthday.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

