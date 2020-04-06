Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, & Jimmy Kimmel to Host Star-Studded Global Fundraiser for Coronavirus Relief

ABC, CBS, and NBC are teaming up for a historic global broadcast!

The networks are uniting to host a broadcast to raise funds and address the fight against the coronavirus in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, the special will be titled One World: Together at Home and will air on Saturday, April 18 from 8pm-10pm ET on all three networks.

The special will be raising money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter, and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

Lady Gaga will be curating the special with appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

The special will be celebrating community health care workers who are working to fight to end COVID-19. It will also be educating and information viewers about risks and prevention of the virus with interviews from experts as well as stories from healthcare workers.

Make sure to tune into One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18!