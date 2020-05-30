Jimmys Post

Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Enough Is Enough, We’ve Got To Vote’ Donald Trump Out Already

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday slammed Donald Trump as a “disgusting excuse for a president” and accused him of fanning the flames of the protests that have erupted following the death of George Floyd.

“Is this who you want leading us?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host asked viewers as he railed against Trump’s response to Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Monday.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a chilling incident that was caught on camera.

Trump had called the protesters “THUGS” and threatened violent retaliation from troops, warning on Twitter that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter applied a “glorifying violence” warning on the post. (Trump later claimed he was referring to shooting in general, even though the meaning of his original tweet is clear in context.)

“I don’t care what you are,” said Kimmel. “Right, left, Republican, Democrat. I can’t imagine that there are many of us that want that.”

“Enough is enough,” the comedian added. “We’ve got to vote this guy out already.”

Check out Kimmel’s monologue here:

