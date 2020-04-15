Jimmy Webb Dead – Trash & Vaudeville NYC Fashion Icon Dies at 62

Jimmy Webb has sadly died.

The salesman and buyer at the iconic East Village shop Trash and Vaudeville has died at the age of 62, multiple friends confirmed on Tuesday (April 14).

“We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb. There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him,” said Debbie Harry in a statement to the New York Post.

Jimmy was a stylist at the store since 2000, and became the face of the brand before his own boutique, I Need More, opened in the Lower East Side.

The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.

Back in February, he and Iggy Pop laid their hands into plaster to make prints at his I Need More shop in front of stars, including Henry Rollins.

“I flew out from LA; I had to be there for Jimmy. He was not doing well, and I had no doubt that it would be my last time seeing him. Cancer is a hell of a thing,” he said to the Post.

Our thoughts are with Jimmy‘s loved ones at this difficult time.