Jimmy Wynn, ‘Toy Cannon’ Known for His Home Runs, Dies at 78

Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston Astros slugger whose monster home runs in the 1960s and ’70s earned him the nickname the Toy Cannon, died on Thursday in Houston. He was 78.

The Astros announced the death but did not provide further details.

Wynn, a three-time All-Star, was just 5-foot-9 but packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967, second in the National League that year, despite playing his home games at the cavernous, pitcher-friendly Astrodome.

At his death he was working in the Astros’ front office as a community outreach executive. He was often was seen around the ballpark interacting with players and fans alike.

“Jimmy’s success on the field helped build our franchise from its beginnings,” the Astros said in a statement. “After his retirement, his tireless work in the community impacted thousands of young people in Houston.”