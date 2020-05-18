Jinger Duggar Removes Instagram Video Amid Marital Backlash



As previously reported and theorized, Jinger Duggar may not be in a happy marriage.



Now, based on some controversial footage that Jinger herself uploaded to Instagram, we may understand why.



Allow us to explain in more detail…



Last week, Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo sat down for what initially appeared to be a very cute video that featured the couple sitting opposite one another.



The popular social media stars played a game of “Would You Rather?” together, asking hypothetical questions that shed some light on their personalities and interests.



That was the idea, at least.



But the execution ended up shedding far more light on Jinger and Jeremy’s relationship instead… much to the pair’s chagrin.



“It’s J and J Q&A, still from L.A., still from the lockdown, but this is the ‘Would You Rather?’ version,” Jeremy says to the camera early on in the aforementioed interview.



He then delves right into a question for his wife.



This is the problem, however:



He barely lets Jinger answer.



In some instances, Jeremy cuts Jinger off while she’s talking.



In other instances, Jeremy argues with Jinger after she gives her response.



All of the exchanges are rather off-putting.



“Jeremy, can you just accept Jinger’s answers without having to question it! SHEESH!” one follower remarked after viewing the video.



Presumably, either Jeremy or Jinger or both parties read through these critical comments and decided to take the video off Jinger’s feed.



We can’t speak on the motives behind the removal with absolute certainty, all we know is that the video is no longer on the Internet.



Jinger had also promised that part two of the couple’s “Would You Rather?” game would be posted last Friday… but it never went up.



Did Jinger really take down the video due to this kind backlash — or is she merely cleaning up her Instagram for the aesthetic and keeping all of her IGTV videos in a separate place?



We may never know.



Jinger and Jeremy are parents to a daughter named Felicity.



And, to the latter’s credit, he at least acknowledged on Mother’s Day that Jinger is a fantastic parent.



“Being a mom isn’t easy. Starting at the moment of her child’s conception, the care, compassion, and protection begins,” Jeremy wrote on Intagram last Sunday.



Continued Jeremyl:



“Over the last three years, I’ve gotten a front row seat watching Jinger on her motherhood journey. What’s it been like?



“Well, have you ever thought, when watching an Olympic gymnast slide across the balance beam, ‘I could do that! How hard could it be?’ and then you try it and fall on your face?



“Yeah, it’s been kind of like that. She makes motherhood look so easy, so natural, so graceful. Every day, Felicity is tenderly loved, guided, protected, and nurtured.”



Pretty sweet, right?



Jeremy may not let his wife talk a lot in public, but we strongly hope this admiration for her as a mother is legitimate.



“To my daughter’s mother, to my mother, to my wife’s mother, to all mothers: thank you for not taking the easy-road. Happy Mother’s Day!” concluded Jeremy in his heartfelt post.