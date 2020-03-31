Jinke Liye song: Neha Kakkar’s betrayal in love will tug at your heart strings | Bollywood Life
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is known for entertaining us with peppy tracks like Garma, Saki Saki, Coca-Cola and many others has come up with a new track, titled Jinke Liye, which is emotional and sad as it narrates the story of betrayal in a relationship. In the song, we see Neha in an emotional avatar and the way, she has crooned, we can say that it has the potential to strike the chord with the audience like Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi’s Pachtaoge, which was crooned by Arijit Singh.
BL Verdict: Neha Kakkar once again impresses us with her unique voice in the emotional track
