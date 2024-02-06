JinkoSolar Licenses TOPCon Patents to One of the World's Top Five Solar Cell Companies

SHANGRAO, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its affiliated company has recently signed a TOPCon patent license agreement with one of the world’s top five solar cell companies (“Licensee”), granting rights to certain of its N-type TOPCon related patents to Licensee for a fee, allowing Licensee to use certain JinkoSolar’s patented TOPCon technologies in its relevant TOPCon products. This agreement follows the agreement signed with one of the world’s top ten solar module companies as announced on January 5, 2024.

With one of the largest number of granted N-type TOPCon patents, JinkoSolar is a leader in N-type TOPCon technology. The company is fully focused on sustaining its technical leadership based on its extensive intellectual property rights.

Dr. Hao Jin, CTO of JinkoSolar, commented: “We are pleased to see that a tier 1 solar cell company in the PV industry has recognized JinkoSolar’s TOPCon technology leadership. As one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, we have long been investing substantial resources in R&D and innovation and enhancing our sustainable competitiveness in the industry through an ever-improving patent protection system. This patent licensing agreement is another concrete example of our commitment to helping other industry players identify opportunities for developing new technologies and products, and to bring more efficient and reliable products to the global market. At the same time, we also call for our entire industry to respect and fully protect technology, a necessary step for China’s PV industry to fully mature.”

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company’s operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email:pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-licenses-topcon-patents-to-one-of-the-worlds-top-five-solar-cell-companies-302054436.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

