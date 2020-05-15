Jio launches new quarterly Work-From-Home plan

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Platforms, has launched another Work-From-Home (WFH) plan for high data users, which offers 3GB per day.

The pre-paid plan is priced at Rs 999, which comes with a validity of 84 days, offers 1 GB high-speed data for less than Rs 4, as per posting on the company’s website.

The plan offers free and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and landline. It offers 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile, 100 SMSes per day and gives complimentary subscription to JioApps.

The data speed reduces to 64 Kbps once the user consumes the daily 3 GB data. Reliance Platforms is a subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Earlier on May 8, RJio had launched a new WFH plan, which provided 33 per cent more data than existing industry tariffs.