Jiofiber strives to provide high-speed broadband connectivity in TN

Reliance Jiofiber has reiterated its commitment to provide seamless high-speed broadband connectivity in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

With more and more citizens working from home in the present scenario, the telecom major has ramped up its network to support citizens in major residential areas in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur, Erode, Trichy, Salem, Nagercoil, Dharmapuri, Rajpalayam, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thindivanam, Villupuram, Pondy, Cuddalore, Virudhachalam, Tuticorin, Chidambaram, Mannargudi and Vellore.

The high-speed broadband starts from 100 mbps and goes up to 1 gbps, catering to thousands of users from individual households, small and large enterprises and professionals across various fields.