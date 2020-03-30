JioPhone Users Get 100 Call Mins, 100 SMS for Free Until April 17 from Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has announced a new, ’10x benefits’ initiative for all JioPhone users. Through this initiative, the operator has offered 100 minutes of free phone calls from anywhere to anywhere in the country, as well as 100 free SMS messages, for every JioPhone user until April 17. The complementary period covers the entire stretch of India’s COVID-19 lockdown, during which JioPhone users who typically recharge from offline retail stores and kiosks, particularly in tier II cities and beyond, may find it difficult to buy a recharge pack.

On this note, Reliance Jio has also announced that for all users of the JioPhone, all incoming calls on their network will be kept valid until at least April 17, even if the prepaid recharge pack that they are subscribed to, expires. With this, Jio will ensure that millions of users of its JioPhone devices will continue to have connectivity on their devices, and be able to continue remaining in touch with friends and family, as well as reach out for help to healthcare services, should need arise.

Alongside the new offers, Reliance Jio has also highlighted the numerous online recharge procedures that users can adopt during this period, to make recharging their numbers a seamless process. Reliance Jio users can now purchase recharge packs on MyJio app and Jio.com, as well as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, Freecharge, or any UPI merchant. Recharges can also be made via debit/credit cards, net banking, and for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank account holders, even SMS banking would remain valid.

Axis Bank customers will be required to type MOBILE(space)10-digit mobile number(space)JIO(space)amount(space)last six digits of their bank account, and send to +91-9717000002, or 5676782. For ICICI Bank users, send MTOPUP(space)10-digit mobile number(space)JIO(space)amount(space)last six digits of their bank account, and send to +91-9222208888.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.