Joanna Lumley, 74, reveals she is dyeing her own hair and running up and down stairs in lockdown 

Joanna Lumley has revealed she has been dyeing her own hair and running up and down stairs to keep her youthful looks during lockdown.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 74, who shot to fame playing the iconic Patsy in the BBC comedy series, is ‘terrified’ she won’t be allowed to leave her house if she looks too old.

She told The Mirror: ‘I’m terrified they’re going to lock me in. So I keep dyeing my hair yellow.

‘I’m running up and down the stairs to show that although I’m old, I’m still OK.’

The actress and activist also urged her fans to pay attention to the state of the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ‘This plague is ghastly beyond words. But what is more important is the state of the world, we have to look at that and how the ice caps are melting.’

Joanna, who is currently isolating in London, said that while the UK has recently seen some bright blue skies, she believes this is only because there aren’t any aeroplanes flying across it.

Although Joanna owns up to presenting regular travel shows on ITV from across the globe she said that people need to change their ways to stop the damage caused to the planet by it.

She said: ‘It’s like the headmaster has banged the desk and said, ”Everybody, you have to do better or you’ll all be kept in forever”.’

Joanna, who has won two Baftas for her role as Patsy, is isolating with her husband of 34 years – Stephen Barlow, 65.

She believes that she can beat coronavirus because she has been through similar crises in her past.

In 1957 she was at a convent school in East Sussex when the Asian flu was prevalent.

But she says that although some of the nuns fell ill with the disease, she didn’t believe she’s ‘not often ill’.