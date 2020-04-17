JobKeeper could save 1500 jobs in Launceston

coronavirus,

At least 1500 jobs in Launceston could be saved by the federal governments JobKeeper package, according to a recent survey. The Launceston Chamber of Commerce and Industry conduct weekly surveys of its members. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania This week they asked if people were eligible for the JobKeeper payment and if they intended to use it. IN OTHER NEWS: Executive officer Neil Grose said of those who responded 49 per cent were eligible, 75 per cent of which were planning to access the program. “49 per cent said they did qualify for the JobKeeper program which is alarming in itself because that means that 49 per cent of businesses in Launceston have seen a 30 per cent reduction or more in their turnover,” he said. “We asked how many employees in each business would benefit from it and just from the ones we surveyed over 1500 [jobs] in Launceston have been saved.” He said it was important to keep skilled workers employed to allow for a quick bounce back after this pandemic. Luxury Golf and Scenic Tours Tasmania owner Adam House said the package would allow his business to survive the downturn. “In these uncertain times it just means that we can have a regular stream of income coming in to get us through the next period of time until we can start our business again,” he said. “The government has done a really good job so far in trying to keep businesses afloat and make sure they come out the other side.” “I really appreciate what [the government] are doing because with that assistance it would be scary to think where we would be.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

