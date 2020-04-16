Jobkeeper leaves most vulnerable behind

news, local-news,

HOW were parliamentarians, morally, able to distinguish between my son, who has worked 300 days for one employer and likely to continue in the job in the future, with someone who has worked 65 more days in a similar situation? The latter is guaranteed an income to ensure the basics are covered. My son has the same expenses (rent, food, etc) but will be ‘left behind’. This tough decision says something about the headspace of our federal parliamentarians. What next? No ICU admission if over 60? No respirator for known smokers? Cruel steps indeed. Mitchell Dabelstein, Launceston. When the fourth estate is undermined, politicised, denigrated, fractured and marginalised as is occurring in the US, the path to dictatorship is clear. Donald Trump made no bones recently, to assert his supposed absolute power. Typically browbeating, bullying bull, his rants are more megalomaniacal and completely comfortable with it. What to do and who to do it? Ian Harvey, Youngtown. UNLIKE Joy Pfleger of Ulverstone (The Examiner, April 12) I applaud the opening up of those reserved forestry areas. Contrary to her statements, forestry is economically profitable. Just look at companies such as Ta Ann, Neville Smith, Brittain Bros and McKays. And then look at all those earning a living through forestry activities. Your correspondent mentions the losses incurred by Sustainable Timbers, Tasmania, as the basis for her desire to eliminate all forest activity. Sustainable Timbers does a lot more for Tasmania than just open up forests and earn royalties. It maintains an extensive network of roads in our forested areas. Many of these roads have become important tourist roads and, importantly, they allow access to forests in times of fire. Sustainable Timbers have a vital role in managing our forested areas, in reducing fuel build-ups and actually fighting fires. If it was merely confined to making forests accessible to timber companies it would likely still be in profit, but its role is much wider than that. And why this opposition to harvesting trees from our forests? It is a renewable resource as trees grow.’ In Tasmania without favourable conditions they grow rapidly, locking up carbon. This carbon is then stored in the future when we use timber to build. Forestry, Joy Pfleger, is a sustainable, desirable industry, and also reduces the annual hazard of fires. Dick James, Launceston. I THINK an exemption needs to be made for interstate FIFO. It is not possible for many to quarantine for 14 days as a lot of rosters are normally three weeks on one week off, so this means that they are not able to come home as they do not have a two week period to isolate. Families are facing months of not seeing their partners in what is already a hard industry for families. Katy Bryan, Queensland.

