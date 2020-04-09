JobKeeper subsidy could see $4 billion come to Tasmania

coronavirus,

Premier Peter Gutwein estimates up to $4 billion will come to the State from the $130 billion JobKeeper wage susbsidy which unions argue will not help enough Tasmanians . The subsidy was passed by Federal Parliament late on Wednesday night. Mr Gutwein said the state government was still working to help businesses. “On a per capita basis, you’d expect it would be $3 billion to $4 billion (for Tasmania) but in terms of the support, we are working very closely with businesses to ensure that we can provide the necessary bridging loans and support to enable them to keep their employees attached to their businesses so that they can benefit to the maximum extent from this program,” he said. Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said the JobKeeper subsidy would be welcomed by many workers but 35,000 Tasmanians would be ineligible for it. She said she was appalled too many workers had been left without adequate support because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “While we welcome the JobKeeper payment, we can’t sugar coat it when it fails so many workers,” she said. “We note that the Treasurer has the power to extend the scheme and make it fairer and we will be urging him to do just that. “Tasmanian unions will continue the campaign to ensure that no working people are left behind through this pandemic.” Ms Munday urged employers who have stood workers down or laid off staff to apply for JobKeeper. She also urged people not to attack those who receiving social security payments. “Please don’t attack those on social security for what they’re getting,” Ms Munday said on Facebook. “They’ve been living below the poverty line for too long. “It’s heartbreaking that we had to experience a pandemic for them to get any increase at all. Have compassion.” Labor leader Rebecca White said the subsidy had failed thousands of Tasmanian workers. “What it won’t do is cover nearly 24,000 casual and 1000 migrant workers in Tasmania,” she said. “This virus doesn’t care about your visa or your employment status and that is why no worker should be left behind during this crisis.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/37eFwTFwWHMJ887gRxnKeHS/f1ce5933-4a40-428b-afd6-902aa59d916a.jpg/r1_0_597_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg