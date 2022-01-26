JOBLO MEDIA to distribute full-length feature films on YouTube, promotes industry veteran to Director of Acquisitions

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — JoBlo Media Inc has announced that after a decade of success on YouTube with 13 channels, over 10,000,000 subscribers and over 6 billion views, it will be expanding its business model to include the distribution of full-length motion pictures across a handful of specific channels on its YouTube network. To help with this development, JoBlo has promoted John Fallon to Director of Original Content & Acquisitions.

JoBlo.com was founded in 1998 by Berge Garabedian out of his parents’ garage. Since then, JoBlo has grown in popularity, even being mentioned in Time magazine as a “Hollywood taste-maker” and “loved” by director Steven Spielberg back in those early days. John Fallon has been with the company since the year 2000, managing the very popular Arrow in the Head horror section, but also writing, producing and starring in film productions himself, even directing the 2015 film “The Shelter”, which was co-produced by JoBlo Movie Productions.

“We believe that we’re in the perfect position to take advantage of all the streaming options around the world today. Both John and I have been in the industry for over 25 years now, we know the movie part of it as well as anyone, but we also know the web and YouTube parts as much as anyone out there as well, so this was a no-brainer for us”, said Mr. Garabedian.

While JoBlo Media will continue to promote big studio films across its YouTube channels, as its grown to become one of the most popular movie trailers & clips networks on all of YouTube, and produce its own original content series across five of its own channels, this new direction will add actual ‘full-length movies’ to several of its channels primarily focusing on genres such as comedy, action, horror, sci-fi, documentary as well as animation. The duo will also be looking to acquire exclusive original content for their YouTube channels.

JoBlo generated over 2.2 billion video views across its YouTube network during 2021 and also managed to increase its revenues by 130% over that same period.

