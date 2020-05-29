Jock Zonfrillo reveals he turned down producers when approached to be a judge on MasterChef  

He’s won audiences over with his Scottish charm and rugged good looks since starring as a judge on MasterChef Back To Win.

But on Wednesday, Jock Zonfrillo revealed on The Adam and Symon Show podcast that he initially refused to join the lineup with Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

‘I was an absolute no!’ the 43-year-old explained about the moment he was first approached about replacing dumped judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

‘When I got the call… I said there is not a chance in hell,’ he said.

The chef admitted he eventually changed his mind when a friend pointed out that appearing on the hit Channel 10 show was ‘the perfect platform’ for pushing causes he is passionate about.

‘He said, “You’ve spent the last 20 years trying to get people to acknowledge indigenous cultures through food and this is a platform you’d truly be an idiot to turn your back on”.

‘It took me a good week or two to come round to it,’ he added.

Jock was announced as a judge on the program in October.

Previous judges Matt, Gary and George had been with the show since its debut in 2009, but they left last year after Channel 10 refused to meet their salary demands.

Earlier this week, Jock revealed that his passion for indigenous food has led to him trying a few unusual exotic local delicacies, including a bat.

‘It was delicious, it really was,’ he told WSFM 101.7 Jonesy and Amanda show on Wednesday.

Jock tasted the controversial dish while he was visiting a remote tribal community in Vanuatu while filing a Discovery Channel show called Chef Gone Wild.

‘I know it’s a bat, I get it that. But when you’re there and you’re in some kind of comprehension and understanding of the culture you’re sitting in, that the fact it’s a bat kind of fades into nothing,’ he explained.

‘You’re just there in that moment doing this thing with that culture, learning something about them,’ he said of the experience.