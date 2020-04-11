Jodie Comer Reveals That Villanelle is ‘Having A Complete Identity Crisis’ on ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3

Jodie Comer is spilling secrets about season three of Killing Eve, which premieres tomorrow on BBC America.

In her interview with TVLine, the 27-year-old actress revealed that Villanelle is “kind of done being controlled.”

“There’s always someone who is the puppeteer and is making her do what they need to do, and you can see how that slowly, slowly chipped away at her,” Jodie adds, revealing that season three will also give fans an insight as to who Villanelle really is.

Jodie shared that “she’s having a complete identity crisis at this point and dealing with a lot of her own personal stuff…It felt right to give this character some more depth, and that’s something I was definitely craving to do.”

Killing Eve premieres Sunday, April 12 on BBC America. Stay tuned for more pics from the episode!