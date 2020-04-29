Joe Biden sex assault accuser blasts Hillary Clinton over endorsement

The former Senate staffer who is accusing Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s lashed out at Hillary Clinton’s endorsement Tuesday of the presumptive Democratic nominee.

‘I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat,’ Biden accuser Tara Reade told FoxNews.com shortly after Clinton made the endorsement official. ‘But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me.’

Biden’s campaign has explicitly denied Reade’s accusation – but there are fresh calls for him to address it personally, with several new sources corroborating the ex-staffer’s account in media reports this week.

Tara Reade told FoxNews.com Tuesday that Hillary Clinton had ‘enabl[ed] a sexual predator’ by endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential run

Biden (left) received the endorsement of Clinton (right), the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee, via livestream on Tuesday, as both Democrats are stuck at home due to the current coronavirus crisis

Tara Reade, who posted a photo of herself in 1993 in a tweet earlier this month, has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him during that year

Biden’s campaign has explicitly denied Reade’s accusations, but with new associates of the ex-staffer corroborating her story, there are fresh calls for the presumptive Democratic nominee to address the allegations

‘Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct,’ Reade went on. ‘We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.’

Clinton joined Biden on his livestream Tuesday to give the official nod to his campaign.

‘I am thrilled to be part of your campaign, not only to endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,’ Clinton told the former vice president, who introduced her as ‘the woman who should be president of the United States.’

On Monday, Biden’s team had announced a Women’s Town Hall with a ‘special guest.’ Two hours before showtime, Clinton sent out a tweet suggesting it was her.

‘A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for Joe Biden’s 3pm ET town hall today,’ she tweeted. She included a picture of the two of them together in the Oval Office alongside President Barack Obama. ‘(She’s excited.)’ Clinton added.

The joint appearance comes as Biden has all-but locked up the Democratic nomination and received a flurry of endorsements from prominent party membrs including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, and earlier this month President Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren, another 2020 rival.

Those endorsements were prompted by Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden five days later.

But while Biden’s sealed the primary up, his campaign has had to deal with the drip, drip, drip from Reade’s claims.

‘I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out,’ she said to Fox Tuesday.

This week, a neighbor of Reade told Insider that she recalled hearing about the ex-Biden staffer’s alleged assault during the era in which Reade said the incident occurred.

‘This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,’ she told the publication.

Another source, a woman named Lorraine Sanchez who worked with Reade in the office of a state senator in the mid 1990s, told the publication that she recalled Reade saying she was fired after raising concerns about sexual harassment from her former boss.

These women came forward after a clip came out that allegedly includes the voice of Reade’s mother phoning into ‘Larry King Live’ in 1993 and asking if her daughter should go to the press about a ‘prominent senator’ behaving badly.

Reade, who was among the women who came out last year with stories about Biden being too handsy, said she was assaulted by the former U.S. senator in 1993 in a Capitol Hill hallway.

Reade’s first accounts of the alleged assault were told to Katie Halper for her ‘Katie Halper Show’ podcast. She was also interviewed by Hill.TV and Vox.

Reade told Halper that the assault occurred after she was told to deliver a gym bag to the then-senator. Reade said she tracked down Biden on Capitol Hill and he remembered her name.

‘And then we were alone. And it was the strangest thing. There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall,’ she said.

She said she was wearing a work skirt, but no pantyhose.

‘He just had me up against the wall and the wall was cold,’ she said. ‘His hands were on me and underneath my clothes. He went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers. He was kissing me at the same time,’ she said.

She said that when she ‘pulled back,’ Biden ‘looked annoyed.’

Reade said Biden said to her, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ Biden was married to his second and current wife, Jill, at the time.

‘He implied that I had done this,’ Reade told the podcast host. ‘You’re nothing to me,’ she claimed Biden said to her. ‘Nothing.’

Reade shared her interview with Halper on her now-locked Twitter account adding, ‘Please stay in Bernie.’ She supported Sanders over Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary.

President Trump has faced a myriad of sexual assault and harassment allegations too.

He’s denied all of them.

But he apologized for the release of the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape where he boasted about being a celebrity and said that meant he could do anything to women, including ‘grab them by the p****.’

He argued, however, that Hillary Clinton, his 2016 general election rival, was worse because she helped her husband, President Bill Clinton, get away with sexual misdeeds – while Trump merely engaged in ‘locker room talk.’

Trump famously paraded around some of Bill Clinton’s accusers at the second presidential debate on the heels of the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape’s release.

At the time it appeared to be a hail Mary pass, as many believed the tape would tank the GOP nominee’s campaign.

While Reade connected Clinton to her husband’s misdeeds in her interview with Fox, President Trump’s campaign didn’t go there on Tuesday.

‘There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders,’ said Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement sent out Tuesday. ‘President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.’