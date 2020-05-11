Joe Biden slams Donald Trump for ‘baldfaced lie’ on coronavirus testing

Former Vice President Joe Biden has once again blasted the Trump administration for failing to line-up adequate testing for the coronavirus – and accused President Trump of telling ‘bald-faced’ lies about the nation’s preparedness.

‘It’s been more than two months since Trump claimed that ‘anybody that wants a test can get a test.’ It was a baldfaced lie when he said it, and it still isn’t remotely true,’ Biden wrote in a new op-ed in the Washington Post.

Without testing, he wrote, the nation cannot go ahead with the phased reopening taking place.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to blast the Trump administration for inadequate coronavirus testing

‘If we’re going to have thriving workplaces, restaurants, stores and parks, we need widespread testing. Trump can’t seem to provide it — to say nothing of worker safety protocols, consistent health guidelines or clear federal leadership to coordinate a responsible reopening,’ he wrote.

Biden cited Friday unemployment figures, which give the nation the highest unemployment since the Great Depression, saying the task called for ‘urgent, steady, empathetic, unifying leadership.’

President Donald Trump has said U.S. testing is ‘much better than any other country in the world’

Yuma Regional Medical Center registered nurses Daena Zamora, left, and Rebecca Adame work with one of the participants during the YRMC COVID-19 “Testing Blitz” in the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz.

South Korea mounted a quick response to the coronavirus with widespread testing

In this file photo taken on March 17, 2020, a man speaks to a nurse during a COVID-19 novel coronavirus test at a testing booth outside Yangji hospital in Seoul

‘But instead of unifying the country to accelerate our public health response and get economic relief to those who need it, President Trump is reverting to a familiar strategy of deflecting blame and dividing Americans,’ Biden said. ‘His goal is as obvious as it is craven: He hopes to split the country into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy.’

He called it a ‘childish tactic.’

Biden wrote that ‘everyone wants America to reopen as soon as possible,’ but called out Republicans like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for opening too soon.

Trump has repeatedly hailed testing in the U.S., saying at the end of April it was ‘much better than any other country in the world.’

Trump also tweeted: ‘The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of coronavirus is that our testing is sooo much better than any other country in the world.

‘Other countries are way behind us in testing, and therefore show far fewer cases,’ he claimed.

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million coronavirus cases, more than any country in the world.

Trump plans to provide information to the nation on testing later today – after a Navy valet who tends to him tested positive for the coronavirus, as did a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

Public health experts have said the nation needs to ramp up testing as it reopens to identify people who have the infection and isolate them to keep them from spreading it.

The nation has been testing about 250,000 people per day, although experts at Harvard’s Global Health Institute have proposed more than 900,000 per day, amid a nationwide call to ramp up contact tracing to track down those who came in contact with infected people.