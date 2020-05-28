Joe Biden Unveils 2 Separate Proposals To Help Americans With Disabilities

More than a year after he first announced his presidential bid, former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday released two separate plans to support Americans with disabilities — one detailing his proposals for ensuring full equality for the disability community, and another focusing on supporting disabled Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first plan includes a wide-ranging list of issues that the presumed Democratic nominee plans to tackle as president, including recruiting disabled policymakers to play key roles in his administration, promoting inclusive education, ending abuses of power in the pharmaceutical industry, expanding access to equal employment opportunities, protecting economic security for disabled people and providing affordable housing and accessible transportation.

“Thanks to the leadership of people with disabilities, disability advocates, and their allies, we have made progress towards the goals of this law — ‘equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency’ for people with disabilities,” reads the 18-page plan, a copy of which the campaign shared with HuffPost prior to its release. “But, there is much more work to do in order to ensure that all people with disabilities are able to participate fully in our communities and enjoy the same kinds of choices and opportunities that many Americans take for granted.”

In the plan, titled “The Biden Plan For Full Participation And Equality For People With Disabilities,” the former vice president says his administration would continue to build on the Affordable Care Act. He promises “universal coverage” and says he would ensure that people with low incomes would be covered. He says he would increase tax credits to lower premiums and deductibles, implement a proposal created by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that makes it easier for people with large amounts of debt to obtain relief, and integrate mental health care into primary care settings.

Like many of his former Democratic rivals, Biden would fully fund and enforce the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which ensures disabled students the right to an accessible education. Biden’s plan also says he would recruit and retain special education teachers from marginalized backgrounds and, as Warren previously proposed, encourage schools to include the disability movement in history lessons.

The plan also touches on immigration rights, saying Biden would revoke the Trump administration’s public charge so immigrants — including those with disabilities — would not be discouraged from accessing health care or other public benefits out of fear of blocking their path to citizenship or residency.

Another section states that Biden would expand the Violence Against Women Act to apply to women and young people with disabilities, as well as end the Title IX rule that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos passed to roll back the rights of sexual assault survivors.

Other proposals include safeguarding the rights of disabled parents, expanding access to housing, increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour, training law enforcement on how to interact with and protect people with disabilities, and passing the Accessible Voting Act so disabled voters can cast their ballots more easily.

“Despite decades of progress, our work to achieve full accessibility for all Americans is not done,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said in a statement to HuffPost. “I’m proud to see Joe Biden advance his disability rights agenda that will help break down the barriers that remain in our country for the many Americans with disabilities, and I am confident that when he is President, Joe Biden will work to make our society more inclusive and accessible for all.”