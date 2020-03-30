Joe Diffie, Country Music Legend, Dies from Coronavirus



Joe Diffie, one of the most celebrated country musicians of the 1990s, died on Sunday from complications due to the novel coronavirus, his publicist confirmed to various outlets over the weekend.



He was 61 years old.



“Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus,” reads this message. “His family respects their privacy at this time.”



The artist had been diagnosed with this ever-spreading disease just two days before his death.



“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus,” the Grammy-winner wrote on Facebook at the time, adding;



“We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”



Diffie released more than 20 Top 10 hits during his career.



Some of his notable tracks include, “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame),” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” and more.



The country star also had an incredible five singles reach number-one on the charts.



His last top 10 hit was in 2001, according to NBC News.



In the wake of this awful news, a number of the best known country music stars of today expressed their sadness and surprise online.



“Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie,” Tweeted Carrie Underwood. “The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends.”



Added Jason Aldean:



Man what a week Kenny Rogers and now @officialjoediffie. This guy was an amazing singer and an even greater person.



Such a sad week for the country music world. Joe was always so much fun to be around and I will never forget our Panama City show with @tylerfarr and @therealtracylawrence…We will miss u my friend.



Thanks for teaching us how to “Diffie”.



Diffie was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 25 years and an Oklahoma Hall of Famer.



He wrote songs for other artists such as Tim McGraw and was notably name-checked in Aldean‘s 2013 single “1994” and Chris Young‘s 2019 single “Raised on Country.”



This is what Toby Keith Tweeted in response to the passing:



“We are feeling it now. Oklahoma boy Joe Diffie has passed away from this virus.



“My kids grew up around his parents. My prayers will be with his family. A great traditional voice will live on cuz I’m putting his music on now. Here’s a beer to ya, Joe. Go get your reward.”



Earlier this month, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson all announced they were diagnosed with coronavirus.



The virus has now taken the lives of over 2,000 Americans, with official — even hopeful — projections stating that between 100,000 and 200,000 people in this country will die from it.



Numerous celebrities have been urging folks to stay inside and practice social distancing in light of thisi frightening outbreak.



We are here to do the same.



Listen only to experienced health experts and stay safe out there.