Joe Giudice Loses Final Deportation Appeal; Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Reacts in Despair [Exclusive]



In the midst of a pandemic, as they grieve the loss of their grandfather, Joe Giudice’s daughters need him for emotional support.



Unfortunately, right now, they cannot even visit him as they had planned to.



Joe was deported to Italy last year, as avid fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and readers of celebrity gossip know.



He chose to return to his native country, pending appeal, rather than remain in an ICE detention facility under awful conditions.



The estranged husband of Teresa Giudice continued to fight his case from Italy, with a glimmer of hope that he might prevail.



Unfortunately, we must now be the bearers of some truly grim news:



Joe has lost his final appeal and will not return to America.



Speaking exlusively to The Hollywood Gossip, Joe reflects upon this devastating news and why he now fears for his family’s future.