Joe Jonas is cautious as he cycles around Los Angeles in a face mask and helmet

He has been enjoying the ‘couple time’ he has been able to spend with wife Sophie Turner during lockdown.

But Joe Jonas enjoyed some time away from the Game of Thrones actress, 24, as he went for a bike ride in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The singer, 30, was cautious, wearing a helmet and a face mask as he cycled with a friend in Encino.

The Jonas Brothers star looked stylish in a printed white t shirt and light blue shorts for the lockdown outing.

The former Disney Channel star showed off his array of tattoos on his arms and legs as he enjoyed the sunny weather.

Joe’s friend was equally cautious, stepping out in a black face mask and white helmet for the bike ride.

Joe is spending his lockdown in Los Angeles with wife Sophie, who is believed to be pregnant.

Though neither have confirmed it, Sophie’s burgeoning bump is becoming harder and harder to conceal from the public eye.

During his appearance on GQ’s Actually Me last Friday, Joe discussed the pair’s infamous wedding last year.

He said: ‘We had to get legally married in the States, so we though it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out [to Vegas], and do an impromptu wedding.

‘And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there. Some people [in attendance] I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing.’

The couple went on to have a full fledged ceremony held in France later in July.

One internet user recently asked if the actress had ‘gotten sick of being around [Joe] 24/7 yet’ amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Joe let out a giggle before explaining that the pair are actually thankful for this time together due to their often hectic and conflicting work schedules.

‘[The Jonas Brothers] are always on tour, 90-some cities, and she was filming elsewhere,’ he said.

He also admitted that him and Sophie have ‘been making a lot of pasta dishes during this quarantine.’

Aside from his fun and fulfilling personal life, Joe also released two brand new songs last week with his brothers Nick, 27, and Kevin, 32.