Joe Jonas Makes Chicken Tikka Masala For His Wife Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Source: Instagram | @joejonas)

One of the things that most millennials look forward to in a partner is for them to be great at cooking. Well, if not most millennials I’d love to have a guy who can cook. But turns out Sophie Turner is living my dream. ‘Coz her hubby and singer Joe Jonas has been whipping up dishes in their kitchen for her. And he only seems to be getting better and better at it. Earlier this month, he had revealed that he was perfecting some British dishes to feed his wife. It looks like he’s moved on to other cuisines and this time it’s Indian dishes on the table. Joe recently shared a picture on his Instagram story that showed his prep for making chicken tikka masala.

Check it out:

Joe Jonas’ Instagram story (Source: Instagram | @joejonas)

Dayum! That’s impressive, don’t you think?

We wonder if he got some tips from his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But PeeCee self admittedly is not too well versed in the kitchen. Her husband Nick Jonas isn’t good at cooking either. But jiju revealed his favourite Indian dish saying it was paneer without a pause.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Sophie was pregnant but neither Sophie or Joe have confirmed the news.

We hope all the Jonases are safe in their own homes while they enjoy each other’s company.