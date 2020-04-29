Joe Jonas REVEALS his special plans with Sophie Turner for their first wedding anniversary | Bollywood Life

Singer Joe Jonas has special plans to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with actress Sophie Turner. “I think we would have gone back to Vegas,” he told host James Corden, reports eonline.com. “So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house.” As for how Joe will bring Las Vegas to their home, he said:”I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club.” Also Read – THIS is what Joe Jonas had to do to date Games Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner

Joe and Sophie had exchanged vows on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. The impromptu ceremony was intended to be kept a secret, but DJ Diplo’s live coverage of the event on social media ruined their plans. One month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in France. Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every relationship milestone back when they were dating. Also Read – Joe Jonas turns Masterchef for wife Sophie Turner; cooks ‘chicken tikka masala’ for her

Also Read – Sophie Turner relishes the perks of marrying a ‘good Italian boy’ as Joe Jonas treats her to pasta

“We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate,” he explained. “So, it’d be like, we’ve been dating for a week, we’d have a party or a big dinner. We’ve been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple,” adding, “Now, I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit.”

