Joe Jonas reveals the real reason behind the spontaneous Vegas wedding with Sophie Turner | Bollywood Life

Singer Joe Jonas has finally shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with actress Sophie Turner in Las Vegas. Joe and Sophie got married in May 2019 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, following the Billboard Music Awards. The couple got married for the second time in the south of France. Joe spoke to his fans in a video for GQ magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com. Also Read – Joe Jonas REVEALS his special plans with Sophie Turner for their first wedding anniversary

Making an appearance on GQ’s “Actually Me” series, Joe answered a string of questions about himself, and shared that the pair went ahead with the first ceremony as they “had to get legally married in the States.” Also Read – THIS is what Joe Jonas had to do to date Games Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner

“So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding,” he explained. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there.” Also Read – Joe Jonas turns Masterchef for wife Sophie Turner; cooks ‘chicken tikka masala’ for her

“Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing.”

Joe said he and Turner had to face consequences when his parents found out from the news about their impromptu decision. “My parents called me the next morning and they were like ‘Did you just get married?’ And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married!”

The impromptu ceremony was intended to be kept a secret, but DJ Diplo‘s live coverage of the event on social media ruined their plans. One month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in France. Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every relationship milestone back when they were dating.

“We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate,” he explained. “So, it’d be like, we’ve been dating for a week, we’d have a party or a big dinner. We’ve been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple,” adding, “Now, I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.