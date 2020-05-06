Joe Keery and Maika Monroe get some fresh air and take their dog for a walk in West Hollywood

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe got some fresh air – without any face masks – while taking their dog for a walk on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Stranger Things star and his 26-year-old actress girlfriend were spotted with their beloved pooch on a stroll through West Hollywood.

The couple, who have been dating for roughly three years now, looked casual as they walked without masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Keery was wearing a white t-shirt with brown shorts and black shoes with no socks, along with black sunglasses and a black Adidas hat.

Monroe was wearing a grey Coca-Cola shirt under a light royal blue jacket with sunglasses, short jean shorts and white shoes.

Keery was seen carrying his phone and a beverage while Monroe held the dog leash during their outing.

The outing comes just weeks after Keery revealed on his Twitter that he was hacked, in a message to his fans and followers.

‘Hey everyone, I was hacked as I’m sure everyone knows. What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate,’ he said.

‘I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times,’ he concluded.

Keery is best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, which was in production on Season 4 when filming was suspended.

There is no indication when production could start back on on the fourth season, or when it may in fact debut on Netflix.

He also stars in the upcoming movie Free Guy, alongside Ryan Reynolds, which was originally slated for release in July but was pushed to December due to COVID-19.

Monroe first earned widespread acclaim for her work in two 2014 indie thrillers, The Guest and It Follows.

She would go on to star in The 5th Wave, Independence Day: Resurgence, Hot Summer Nights and Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.

She most recently starred in Honey Boy and Villains, with two more movies currently in post-production.