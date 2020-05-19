Joe Wicks reveals he schedules sex one night a week with wife Rosie

Joe Wicks has revealed that he schedules sex one night a week with wife Rosie and that kissing is the secret to their relationship.

The fitness guru, 33, candidly spoke about their marriage on the Made by Mammas: The Podcast on Tuesday.

Talking about keeping the intimacy while they raise two young children – daughter Indie, 22 months, and son Marley, five months – Joe said he and former glamour model Rosie, 29, have to schedule one night a week where they go to bed earlier.

He revealed: ‘That time is so disrupted it’s almost like you’ve got to crowbar intimacy into your week. One night a week… if you can go to bed earlier. It allows you to have that time to talk.

‘You’ve got to get warmed up sometimes, you can’t just jump straight into things. Sometimes, I’ll go to bed with Rosie and we’ll have a really nice chat, we might watch a show… and you’re suddenly reconnecting.’

Joe also added: ‘I always say, it all comes back to kissing. The minute you stop kissing, you’re in trouble.’

The Body Coach star also called his wife Rosie an ‘amazing’ mother to Indie and Marley, saying she makes him want to be a ‘better dad’.

Gushing about his other half, Joe said: ‘She really is amazing.

‘She’s so patient and I really admire that because I sometimes lose my patience and I get a bit intolerant but she’s so calm and that for me is a really inspiring trait for me to become a better Dad.’

Of being in quarantine, he added that staying at home more ‘has definitely made me appreciate everything she does really and I’m really grateful for that.’

Going on to detail his experience with fatherhood, Joe lamented being on his phone for work so often as it keeps him preoccupied when he wants to spend more time with his children.

‘Nothing breaks my heart more than when I’m looking at my phone and Indie looks up to me and she saying “Daddy, Daddy” and I’m just looking at my phone,’ he explained.

‘I’m doing 11 / 12 hours a day of screen time. When I take her up to bath and bedtime, my phone’s downstairs… It’s become a real highlight of my day.

‘I haven’t got my phone in my hand, I’m not thinking about anything else other than reading this book to my daughter.’

But, even if the end of lockdown is not currently in sight, Joe has already figured out how he wants to spend some quality time together.

He revealed: ‘The first thing I want to do is give my kids to my Mum and have two nights in Soho Farmhouse, just to get away from the kids and have some peace and quiet.’

Earlier this month, Joe revealed that he and Rosie will start trying for baby number three in 2021, as they are planning to have five children together.

Joe and Rosie got engaged in November 2018 and they were married seven months later in June last year.

The couple first started dating in September 2016.