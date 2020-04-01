Joe Wicks to donate $100,000 from YouTube kids’ exercise videos to NHS

The so-called “Body Coach,” who has become the world’s PE teacher by helping children stay active during the coronavirus lockdown, said the reception had been “unprecedented.”

Appearing on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” program Wednesday via video link, he told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that the PE classes have raised the sum through advertising revenue.

“In the past week alone on the past seven videos, the AdSense is almost at $100,000,” he said. “That’s incredible.”

Wicks’ workout sessions, live-streamed from his London home every weekday morning at 9 a.m. local time, have garnered millions of views from families across the globe.