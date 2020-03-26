Johan Cruyff’s unforgettable Ajax legacy

Johan Cruyff won the Ballon d’Or three times — in 1971, 1973, and 1974. He was an exponent of the ‘Total Football’ philosophy and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most imfluential players in football history.

His football philosophy has influenced managers and players far and wide. Clubs like Ajax and Barcelona have developed thier youth academies based on his coaching methods.

Cruyff left an unrivalled legacy on the footballing world. The Dutch legend passed away on 26th March, 2016. Below is a video to celebrate Cruyff’s footballing legacy.