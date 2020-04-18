John Abraham recites poem written for medical workers in a new video, Karan Johar calls it motivational. Watch

Bollywood actor John Abraham has shared a new video in which he has recited a poem written by filmmaker Milap Zaveri. The video is also conceptualised by Milap.

John is seen reciting the poem inside his gym and says, “Sadke hain lawaris, ghar pe baitha insan hai. Jaha khelte the sab bacche ab khali wo maidaan hai. Mandir aur masjid hai band khuli ration ki dukaan hai. Hausla hai fir bhi dilon mein kyuki mera Bharat mahaan hai.” The poem then goes on to praise medical and cops who are risking their lives to ensure the situation improves amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The video shows us glimpses of how the world around has changed in past few months. Sharing the video, John tweeted, “#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world..#IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @zmilap @CMOMaharashtra @PIB_India @AUThackeray @COVIDNewsByMIB @ICMRDELHI @DJLijo @azeem2112 @z_maahir @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @sagarmanik.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar was quick to respond to the video and he wrote, “Lovely and motivational! Lots of love to you John and to you @zmilap.”

“When Milap came to me with this idea, I knew I had to do it. I wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong we have become by uniting in this dire situation and thank those who are risking their lives every day to help others. Humanity as a race is facing this threat on a global level and it is our job to help, motivate and inspire each other in any way we can. Through this video, we just wanted to tell everyone out there that we shall overcome this,” John said in a press statement.

Talking about his inspiration behind the video, Milap added: “My inspiration comes from the power that we as a country have shown to fight this situation. We have stood together in this battle and are continuing to do so every day by following the protocol and staying safe in our homes.”

“At the same time, the major reason we will win this battle is due to the medical professionals and policemen who are out there trying to save everyone they can. The video is dedicated to all these bravehearts and to the entire country. I wanted to do my bit, to show the people how they are the heroes. Thanks to the cooperation of my team and of course, John, we have tried to show our gratitude by capturing what we all feel,” he added.

