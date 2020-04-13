John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares unseen family photos from a wedding

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal is famously reticent but there are a few rare occasions when she shares pictures with him on social media. Amid the lockdown, she took to her Instagram account to share a photo strip of pictures taken at a wedding.

Apart from John and Priya, the pictures also feature their family members. “Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding @nb4815 #love,” her caption read.

Compliments poured in from Priya’s followers, who were pleasantly surprised to see her posting on social media. “So sweet. Thank you for sharing.. Hope you and John Abraham are well. Take care x,” one Instagram user wrote. “So lovely to see the whole family.. aunty looks gorgeous,” another commented. “John looks adorable. Lots of love to the extended family. Hope everyone’s doing well,” another wrote.

John earlier told Mid-Day in an interview that Priya liked to stay away from the media glare, and he liked that about her. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he said.

In fact, when John tied the knot with Priya in 2013, it was in a secret ceremony that the media could not get a whiff of. The news of his marriage became public only when he wished his fans on New Year and signed off as “John and Priya Abraham”.

Meanwhile, John will be seen next on the big screen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Post that, he will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

While all films have been affected due to the lockdown, Sanjay is working on the final cut of Mumbai Saga virtually, with his team. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal and Jackie Shroff.

