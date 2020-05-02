John Cena shares Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s photos on Instagram, fans ask if he watches Bollywood movies

WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena recently paid tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday by sharing his photo on his Instagram page. Now, he had shared a photo of Irrfan Khan as well.

John’s tribute was a photograph of a smiling Rishi and a picture of Irrfan in a scene from Life of Pi. He did not caption the photos but fans have left comments on it.

One wrote: “Legend posting about legend.” Another wrote: “Legend never dies #RipRishiKapoor.” “Rip…. Irfan khan,” commented a fan while another asked John if he watches Bollywood movies.

John often shares memes and random people’s photos on his Instagram without any caption or context, leaving it to his followers to guess the motivation behind his posts. He even shared photos of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz when he was a participant on the show. Back then, too, Cena did not caption the picture.

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

Prior to that, he had shared a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son and later dedicated a post for the actor on Instagram.

Irrfan died on Wednesday after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Rishi Kapoor died just one day later of leukaemia. The actors’ deaths shocked the country with many taking to social media to pay tributes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more