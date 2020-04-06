John G. Davies, Rodney King Judge and Olympic Medalist, Dies at 90

Judge John G. Davies, an Olympic swimming gold medalist whose discipline, independence and Down Under drollery was credited with helping to prevent more riots in Los Angeles after he presided over the second trial of four officers in the Rodney King police brutality case, died on March 24 in Pasadena. He was 90.

The cause was cancer, his son, Jack, said.

Applying the same command and composure that swept him to a world record at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki when he was 20, the Australian-born Judge Davies presided over the 1993 federal civil rights trial of the officers accused of beating Rodney King, a motorist whom they had seized after a 117-mile-an-hour-chase that began when he was driving erratically on March 3, 1991.

When the four were initially acquitted by an all-white state jury in 1992 despite an amateur videotape that vividly confirmed the violent beating of Mr. King, a black construction worker, Los Angeles erupted in rampages that left scores dead and a billion dollars in property damaged.

The officers were tried again before Judge Davies on civil rights charges in Federal District Court in Los Angeles before a racially mixed jury. Two of the officers were acquitted. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the two others faced up to 10 years in prison. But while Judge Davies described the videotape as “shocking, violent and painful,” he also cautioned that it was “partial, ambiguous and incomplete.” He said the evidence demonstrated that Mr. King had, in part, provoked the violence by fleeing from the police and resisting arrest while intoxicated.