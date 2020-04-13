John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprise nurses and respiratory therapists to say thanks

“The Office” star and Boston native told the nurses and respiratory therapists that he heard they were big Red Sox fans.

Ortiz hailed the medical professionals.

“I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing,” Ortiz told the group.

“Big Papi,” as Ortiz is known, then informed them that the Red Sox organization was gifting the hospital staff four tickets to their games for life.

Krasinski had the group head outside to “the most sanitized duck boat in America,” which took them to Fenway Park where the jumbotron featured videos of the mayor of Boston, the governor of Massachusetts and the entire Red Sox team applauding for the health professionals.

The group then threw out the first ceremonial pitch of the season.

“Boston strong,” they all said together.

“One of those baseballs, if there’s an extra one grab one and sign it for me,” Krasinski told them. “You’re my heroes that are going on this wall.”