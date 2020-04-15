John Krasinski in Talks With Marvel Studios (Report)

John Krasinski is reportedly in talks with Marvel.

According to an exclusive report from Geeks Worldwide, which has since taken Twitter by storm, the 40-year-old Office alum has allegedly taken a virtual meeting with Marvel.

“The studio has been taking virtual meetings with various actors, writers, and directors over the past weeks, and one of those people is none other than John Krasinski. Krasinski and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige have both said they’d love to work together, and it seems that’s now closer to happening than ever before. While I’m not sure of the role he’d take in the MCU, whether it be that of a director, writer, or actor, I do know they discussed a multitude of projects during their meeting. As far as I’m aware, this is the first time they’ve formally met, but Krasinski is not currently in talks for any MCU project,” the report claims.

