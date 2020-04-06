John Krasinski is Joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original 'Hamilton' Cast to Surprise Young Fan – Watch!





John Krasinski is back with Some Good News!

On the second episode of his YouTube series, the 40-year-old actor surprised 9-year-old Hamilton super-fan Aubrey, 9, with a performance of her favorite song “Alexander Hamilton,” the opening number for the musical with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Hamilton cast!

Lin-Manuel, who played Hamilton, kicked off the performance via video conference before former castmates Leslie Odom Jr, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Javier Munoz all joined in.

Aubrey had plans to see a performance of Hamilton in Jacksonville, Florida, but due the global health pandemic, she wasn’t able to attend.

Before the Hamilton cast called in, John told Aubrey that he would send her and her mom to the Broadway show in New York “When it’s all over.”

Also making appearance in the episode was John’s wife Emily Blunt, who starred in Mary Poppins Returns with Lin-Manuel.

