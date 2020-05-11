John Krasinski & ‘The Office’ Co-Stars Recreate Show’s Wedding Dance for Newlywed Fans – Watch!

John Krasinski gave two fans one of the best wedding surprises ever!

On the latest episode of his YouTube series Some Good News, John and reunited with his The Office co-stars to surprise a newly married couple, who held their wedding virtually with John serving the officiant.



The Office stars making an appearance during the show included Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton.

The group then recreated the epic dance scene from Jim (Krasinski) and Pam’s (Fischer) wedding, where they danced to “Forever” by Chris Brown from their homes.

