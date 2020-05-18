John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ goes on hiatus

The actor/director announced last week that his popular YouTube series, “Some Good News,” was going on break.

On Tuesday Krasinski tweeted that he had “Saved the best for last!”

“Episode 8 of @somegoodnews has to be my favorite because it celebrates the truth of what this show has always been,” he wrote. “Never mine, always yours! There IS and ALWAYS WILL BE…good in the world! Thank you all! So long but not farewell!”

The online show gave us all a boost during the quarantine as it highlighted positive stories.