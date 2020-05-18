John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Web Show Is Taking a Break

John Krasinski is signing off the air – just for a little while anyway.

The 40-year-old actor launched his Some Good News show at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country started to shut down and he announced tonight that the show would be taking a little break.

“Some Good News has always been… about YOU! SGN wants to thank each and every one of you for being a part of this story. For sending in your clips, weather reports, and art,” John wrote in the notes. “For watching, laughing, crying, dancing, and celebrating with us. There IS always GOOD in the world!”

He added, “Now, it’s time for everyone to continue to spread good news in their own ways. We’re taking a break for now, but there is more to come! Stay tuned.”

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future of Some Good News.

In the past SGN shows, John has hosted a reunion with The Office cast, had Brad Pitt read the weather and more!