John Legend Announces Title of New Album & Release Date!

Get ready for new music from John Legend!

The 41-year-old EGOT winner announced that his upcoming album titled Bigger Love will be released on June 19.

Along with the album news, John premiered the music video for the title track during the most recent episode of The Voice, directed by Mishka Kornai.

“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” John said about the video. “We’re all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”

