Jimmys Post

John Legend Was ‘Convinced’ Chrissy Teigen Was the One After She Walked the Ed Hardy Runway in 2010

John Legend Was ‘Convinced’ Chrissy Teigen Was the One After She Walked the Ed Hardy Runway in 2010

John Legend Jokes About Chrissy Teigen Walking the Ed Hardy Swimwear Runway in 2010 | PEOPLE.com

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

Source link

admin

Related News

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *