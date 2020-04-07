John Lewis, Civil Rights Leader, Endorses Biden

Representative John Lewis, an iconic civil rights leader and one of the nation’s most prominent black lawmakers, on Tuesday endorsed Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 presidential contest, in the latest illustration of Mr. Biden’s strength with many African-American voters.

Mr. Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, called the former vice president “a friend, a man of courage, a man of conscience” and promised to “travel around America to support him.” He also expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of a woman of color on the Democratic ticket.

The congressman, a veteran of some of the most significant moments in the history of the civil rights movement, including the Bloody Sunday march in Alabama and the 1963 March on Washington, announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer. But in a call with reporters on Monday evening, he said that he wanted to campaign aggressively for Mr. Biden — though the coronavirus outbreak has shuttered the traditional campaign trail for now.

Since then, Mr. Biden has sometimes struggled to break through, overshadowed by President Trump and the bully pulpit of the presidency, as well as by governors on the front lines of the crisis.