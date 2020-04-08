John Prine Dead – Americana Singer Dies at 73 Due to Coronavirus

John Prine has sadly died.

The acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Americana singer-songwriter died on Tuesday (April 7) at the age of 73 due to coronavirus, his family confirmed to Billboard.

John‘s family revealed his diagnosis at the end of March, letting fans know that he was in the hospital in critical condition.

He first got his start in the folk scene in the ’70s, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. Fifteen of his albums entered the Billboard 200 chart ever since his self-titled debut in 1971.

Our thoughts are with John‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

