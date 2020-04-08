John Stamos, Bob Saget and the rest of the ‘Full House’ cast reunite for funny ‘Full Quarantine’ video

The next best thing to a new episode of Full House has arrived.

John Stamos dropped a video recreating the show’s opening credits and featuring all the main cast members — Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, everyone except Lori Loughlin, who’s awaiting trial in the college admissions scandal, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who rarely participate in such reunions — called “Full Quarantine.” It shows each of them, in their respective homes, doing the mundane things we’re all doing while stuck at home: cleaning fiercely, sleeping late and running low on groceries. Stamos’s hair-obsessed Uncle Jesse is primping his hair. No surprise that the person fishing with a slice of pizza is goofy Uncle Joey.

We even get a look at the show’s creator Jeff Franklin as he plays with his two dogs, both of which resemble Tanner family pup Comet.

John Stamos’s Uncle Jesse spends time with Comet the dog and niece Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) in a 1992 episode. (Photo: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) More

“Stay safe and stay home,” the video advises fans. “Unlike Full House this will all go away.”

The family sitcom originally ran from 1987 to 1995 on ABC. Netflix brought it back as Fuller House, which focused on D.J. (Bure), Stephanie (Sweetin) and Kimmy’s (Barber) life living together, with occasional drop-ins by their relatives. The second half of the spinoff show’s fifth and final season is expected to air later this year.

People were ecstatic to see the gang together — even if they had to be somewhat apart — judging by the comments on Stamos’s post. Several people said they had been watching Full House when they came across their reunion of sorts.

Other fans deemed it “so precious” and “brilliant.”

One added, “This is the best thing I’ve seen today.”

Just last week, Stamos revealed to fans and his former co-stars that he’d taken home an iconic prop used for both shows.

