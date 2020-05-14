John Travolta, 66, Shares Epic Throwback Photo Of Him As A Baby-Faced 15-Year-Old: See Pic

John Travolta shared the most precious photo of his 15-year-old self and a group of classmates in aviation class on Instagram, crediting the high school course in his caption for starting his ‘second career!’

John Travolta‘s passion for flying has truly been decades in the making. The Pulp Fiction star, 66, took to his personal Instagram account on May 14 to share a sweet throwback Thursday photo of his teenage self hanging out with classmates in an aviation class! John can be seen in the center-right of the vintage picture, wearing a baby blue button-down dress shirt and black pants. John appeared to be the only student staring right at the camera, as he sat in front of a poster featuring a space rocket about to take off! “Throwback Thursday,” John began the caption to his post. “When I was 15 years old, my school offered an aviation class which started my second career.”

Indeed, flying is a passion that John has had very so many years. The actor actually owns quite a few aircrafts and has had his private pilot license since his early 20s. It also seems that John’s love of flying high in the sky is something that he is passing on to his children. In a November 2019 post to his Instagram account, the actor captured his nine-year-old son, Ben, prepping for takeoff!

In the image, Ben, whom John shares with his wife of nearly three decades, Kelly Preston, could be seen with a pal sitting in the cockpit of an A380 wide-body aircraft. Both young boys sported pilot hats on their heads — looking so professional — and turned around in their seats to give the camera a smile as John snapped the photo. All around the two youngsters were buttons, levers, maps, and intricate pieces that kept the airplane steady. “My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 [Qantas] flight,” John captioned the image, tagging the Australian company Qantas Airways Limited.

John has actually been a Qantas ambassador since 2002, and seems to want his son to take the reins — or the pilot’s hat — in the future! According to the Qantas site, John’s fascination with “all things aviation” began when he was just a boy, like in the photo above. After he learned to fly in his late teens, the actor spent much of his 20s buying various aircraft, including an ex-Qantas Boeing 707. All these years later, John still has the same love of soaring through the sky!