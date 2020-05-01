‘John Wick 4,’ ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Get New Release Dates

Click here to read the full article.

Lionsgate has pushed back “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” to 2021, and Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick: Chapter 4” to 2022 as part a massive revamp its upcoming slate.

The studio announced Friday that it has also set its “Saw” reboot “Spiral,” starring Chris Rock and Jackson for May, 21, 2021 — a full year after its original opening date. It had already that it had re-scheduled horror film “Antebellum,” starring Janelle Monae, for Aug. 21.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” will open more than a year its original opening date of May 21, 2021 — a date that Lionsgate announced last year in the wake to the strong opening of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” The fourth iteration of the Reeves’ franchise will now open on May 27, 2022, over Memorial Day Weekend.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has also been moved back a year. The sequel had originally been set to open this summer on Aug, 28, 2020, and will now debut on Aug. 28, 2021. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Lionsgate became the latest studio to adjust its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has Hollywood scrambling to adjust to the scenario that North American moviegoing will not be back in full swing until mid-summer at the earliest. Warner Bros. release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” appears to be the earliest major title at this point with a July 17 opening, followed by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24.

“Antebellum” appears to be earliest Lionsgate title that will be back. The studio has two other titles scheduled for this year — the Deon Taylor thriller “Fatale” on Oct. 30, and Neil Burger’s sci-fi “Voyagers” starring Tye Sheridan and Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead on Nov. 25.

“The Asset,” an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” with Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” has been set for Dec. 10, 2021.

Lionsgate also said that its “Chaos Walking” sci-fier remains unchanged with a Jan. 21, 2021, release. The film, which was delayed from its 2019 release due to re-shoots, has a star-studded cast with Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo. The film is based on the 2008 novel “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” the first part of Patrick Ness’ “Chaos Walking” trilogy

Nicolas Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” remains set for March 19, 2021, and “The Devil’s Light” is also staying on its Jan. 8, 2021, release date.

Damon Wolf, chief marketing officer and head of global distribution, said in a statement, “As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone.”

